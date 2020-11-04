Despite all the chaos that has surrounded the 2020 high school football season, the South Jones Braves enter the final week of the regular season with the ultimate goal — an opportunity to compete in the postseason — still in sight. The terms are simple: Beat Natchez at home on Friday, and they secure a spot in the 5A playoffs.
All things considered, head coach Todd Breland said he is pleased with how his team has responded to adversity this fall, making the best of the opportunities that were afforded to them.
“I’m proud of the way our team has handled itself through all the adversities that have come this year,” Breland said. “Of course, that’s not to say that other teams haven’t gone through similar things — we all have — but these kids have had good attitudes and worked hard every day to improve, and I sure hope they know I’m proud of it.”
Though their record is 2-4, the Braves have shown consistent improvement in recent weeks, hanging around late in ballgames against a couple of Region 3-5A’s top teams. Breland said the Braves now must take the next step and start earning wins in those big games.
“I believe we’re a better football team than our record shows,” Breland said. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve come really close to beating some good teams. Unfortunately, close doesn’t count, so we’re still looking for that signature win.”
Friday night’s regular-season finale versus Natchez certainly fits that category. Though the seeding will depend on the winner of West Jones’ game at Brookhaven, the Bulldogs and Braves are both just a win away from a trip to the postseason. Each is being led by coaches who worked together just a season ago.
“Explosive is the best word to use to describe them. Like us, I think Natchez is a much better team than their record would indicate. I coached with Coach (Randy) Craft last year at Laurel, and he’s doing a great job out there in Natchez,” Breland said.
The Braves, whose last game was canceled due to the coronavirus, were not permitted to return to practice with a full roster until this afternoon (Thursday), which Breland said makes the contest an even bigger challenge.
“With such a short game week,” said Breland, “it’s going to be a matter of conditioning, discipline and seeing who retained the most of what we learned over the course of the season.”
Entering the final week before playoffs, Laurel has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the region. If Brookhaven beats West Jones and South Jones beats Natchez on Friday, then Brookhaven will be the No. 2 seed, South Jones will be the No. 3 seed and West Jones will be No. 4. If West Jones beats Brookhaven by 12 points or more and South Jones wins, then South Jones will be the No. 2 seed, followed by West Jones at No. 3 and Brookhaven at No. 4. If Natchez beats South Jones, the winner between Brookhaven and West Jones will be the No. 2 seed, the loser will be the No. 3 seed and Natchez will be the No. 4 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.