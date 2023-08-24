The South Jones Braves are entering the 2023 season with high hopes of turning fortune in their favor, and first-year head coach Casey Herrington believes a win in Friday night’s season-opener at Sumrall could go a long way toward achieving just that. 

The Braves are coming off a tough campaign in 2022 that ended with a 2-9 record, but a lot has changed since they last took the field in this past November. Not only is a new head coach at the helm, but they’ve installed a new offensive scheme that Herrington and his staff believe best fits the players’ capabilities. Herrington said the Braves have put in a lot of work this offseason to make the new system work, and they feel confident about where they stand entering the first week of the regular season. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.