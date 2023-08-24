The South Jones Braves are entering the 2023 season with high hopes of turning fortune in their favor, and first-year head coach Casey Herrington believes a win in Friday night’s season-opener at Sumrall could go a long way toward achieving just that.
The Braves are coming off a tough campaign in 2022 that ended with a 2-9 record, but a lot has changed since they last took the field in this past November. Not only is a new head coach at the helm, but they’ve installed a new offensive scheme that Herrington and his staff believe best fits the players’ capabilities. Herrington said the Braves have put in a lot of work this offseason to make the new system work, and they feel confident about where they stand entering the first week of the regular season.
“We’re excited. It’s finally here,” Herrington said during Tuesday evening’s practice session. “We had a great spring, summer and fall camp, and our kids are just ready to finally play some football that means something.
“They’ve been champions in how they’ve worked this summer, battling the weather and different changes from day to day. They haven’t missed a beat, and they keep showing up to work their tails off. That’s really all you can ask of them.”
Their first foe will be an all-too-familiar one — the Sumrall Bobcats, a team the Braves have battled four times over the past six years. Sumrall head coach Shannon White is well known for using the same Wing-T offense that the Braves will debut on Friday, which Herrington believes will make this year’s meeting really beneficial for both teams.
“I’ve got some friends on that staff, and Coach White and his guys always do a fantastic job of getting their kids ready to play,” Herrington said. “These teams are pretty similar, and last year’s game came down to one possession, so we’re expecting another tough challenge on Friday.
“I do believe if we can come away with a win at Sumrall, the confidence that comes with that could carry our kids a long way. We’ve got a great group, and sometimes you just need that one boost of confidence to really spark something special.”
The Braves are 1-3 against Sumrall over their past four meetings, including a 21-14 loss at The Reservation last August to kick off the 2023 season. A win on the road Friday would allow them to enter a two-game homestand with a spotless record and momentum on their side.
Due to concerns about the heat, the opening kickoff for Friday’s contest is set for 8 p.m.
