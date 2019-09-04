South Jones hosts its second home game of the season on Friday against the West Lauderdale Knights. Both teams enter September with a 1-1 season record and a chance to climb above .500 with a Week 3 victory.
The Braves are coming off a 28-21 win over Northeast Lauderdale, a game in which several of their young playmakers found their footing and delivered solid performances, hinting toward the potential that head coach Roger Satcher said he saw in them way before the season began.
First-year starting quarterback Chad Locklear has completed 73 percent of his pass attempts this season for 294 yards and two touchdowns, and he has also ran for 109 yards on 24 carries. Juniors Tegarrius Roberts and BJ Hawthorne have combined for 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns and senior Travis Conner leads the receiving corps with 145 yards on six catches. The coaching staff believes the team will continue to get better each week as the new starters grow more comfortable and experienced on the field.
West Lauderdale is looking to bounce back from a 29-21 loss to Philadelphia after their fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell just short of success. The Knights are led by senior quarterback Eli Brian, who passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday's loss. Sophomore Ja'Karius Grant has emerged as the team's premiere running back, with 162 rushing yards through the first two games of the season. Ball control will be crucial for the Braves, facing a defense that has forced and recovered five fumbles so far this fall. The Knights also boast a rather above average kicking game compared to most local high school teams, led by senior Braden Luke who has made two field goal attempts from beyond 30 yards.
South Jones is 5-1 against the West Lauderdale in program history. Their last meeting in 2010 resulted in a 42-15 home win for the Braves.
