South Jones game moved to tonight (Thursday) due to possible bad weather
•
The South Jones Braves (2-7, 1-3 Region 3-5A) will host the Wingfield Falcons (1-8, 1-3) tonight (Thursday) in one of three region contests remaining on their regular-season schedule. The game was moved from Friday due to the chance of nasty weather.
South Jones is still in the hunt for the Class 5A state playoffs, but there is little room for error. The Braves are in a three-way tie for last place, one game behind three other teams with 2-2 records.
The game also provides an opportunity for both teams to bounce back from large losses to region opponents in their previous games.
One of South Jones’ primary focuses entering the game will be stopping the run, which they were unable to do last week in a 48-14 loss to Ole Brook. The Braves’ defense allowed 295 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Establishing their own rushing attack, however, will be equally as important for the Braves, as they face a Falcons’ defense that has also struggled to stop the run. In the last two weeks, Wingfield’s defense has surrendered more than 600 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Junior running backs Tegarrius Roberts and BJ Hawthorne will have an opportunity to exploit that weakness, leading the offense with a combined 469 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The Braves performed well against the Falcons since they first begin competing as region foes in 2011. With an average of 47 points per game, South Jones is 5-1 against Wingfield. Last year’s contest resulted in a thrilling 42-36 road victory for the Braves. The Falcons’ last win in the series came in 2016 in a 46-41 shootout.
