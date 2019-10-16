A strong defensive stand on the road against Jim Hill helped the South Jones Braves (2-6, 1-2) secure their first win in Region 3-5A last Friday.
This week, head coach Roger Satcher and the Braves will be taking the show back on the road for a game against the Ole Book Panthers (2-5, 1-2).
After being bitten by the injury bug early in the season, the Braves are slowly but surely returning to full strength, which could not come at a better time.
Senior quarterback Chad Locklear scored two of the team’s three touchdowns last week in his second game back from injury. Running back Tegarrius Roberts scored his fifth touchdown of the season and wide receiver BJ Hawthorne reeled in his sixth. The Braves’ defense delivered what was perhaps its best performance of the season, capped off by a stop on the goal line in the final seconds.
With just four games left in region play, the unit believes it is hitting its stride at just the right time to have an opportunity to climb up the standings.
Ole Brook took out a lot of frustration in a 42-19 victory over Wingfield last week after losing five of its first six contests. Sustaining offensive drives has been an issue for the Panthers throughout the season as they have been held to 10 points or less in four of their seven games.
The team’s biggest playmaker has been dual-threat quarterback Dre Ross. Through seven games, the 6-foot sophomore has passed for 516 yards, rushed for 353 yards and scored six touchdowns. Senior running back JQ Edwards is coming off his best performance of the year, rushing for 208 yards and two touchdowns last week against Wingfield.
Three years ago, the Braves and Panthers were knotted up at four wins apiece in the all-time series, but since then Ole Brook has taken a 7-4 lead with three consecutive wins. If South Jones can end that streak and secure a win, their playoff hopes will skyrocket with back-to-back home games against region opponents in the next two weeks.
