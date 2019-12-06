The South Jones Braves soccer team (4-4) came back refreshed and ready to roll after a week off for Thanksgiving, earning a 4-1 victory over Petal in their first match played in two weeks. Head coach Lucas Gleason said the break was much-needed for his team to be at 100 percent before beginning its grueling schedule against region opponents.
“I gave the guys the full Thanksgiving break off just to clear their heads,” said Gleason. “We’re about to go into region play next week, so I didn’t want to burn them out. With the way we ended with a win over Sumrall before the break and then the way they played tonight, you can’t ask for much more.”
After giving up a goal to the Panthers late in the first half, the Braves responded quickly with an Osvaldo Grimaldo goal to tie the game just before the break. In the second half, the Braves scored three unanswered goals — another by Grimaldo, along with junior Ryan Beech and senior Jacob Aguire — putting the score well out of reach to secure their second straight victory.
Though he believes his team controlled the game for most of the night, Gleason said the Braves’ energy and physicality led to more success on the scoreboard down the backstretch.
The Braves will take on Newton County and Sacred Heart at “The Show” soccer tournament at the Laurel Sportsplex today (Saturday), two games Gleason said will help challenge his team and prepare them for region play.
“I like to play teams that challenge us going into our region schedule,” said Gleason. “Ultimately, you don’t want to get into region play and have the game’s speed to catch up with us and us not know how to respond. It’s really important that we learn from these games this weekend and the challenges that they’ll present.”
The Lady Braves (4-3-1) have been playing short-handed recently with several starting members unable to compete due to injuries. Despite the matter, key contributions from others on the roster helped them earn a 2-2 draw in Tuesday night’s home game against the 6A Petal Lady Panthers.
The biggest of those contributions, said Coach Tony Buckley, came from his player of the game, sophomore Jordan Davis, who stepped up and played a full 80 minutes for the first time this season with the varsity unit.
“I just thought she had a tremendous game,” said Buckley. “She hustled, she tackled, she listened and she stayed in for the full game. I think she deserves it.”
The Lady Braves scored twice in the opening half on goals by freshman Mary Bradley McCardle and sophomore Brianna Gray, giving them a 2-1 advantage. With just under 20 minutes remaining, the Lady Panthers scored the game’s final goal on a free kick attempt to tie things up. Buckley says to play well against a high-caliber team such as Petal says a lot about his team’s potential.
“Petal tied Sumrall,” recalled Buckley,” and Sumrall had beaten us 4-2. I’m proud of them tonight because we still aren’t at full strength. I knew they would come at us tonight, and they did, but we held our own. This was very good for us going into region play.”
This weekend, the Lady Braves will compete against Newton County in the big tournament at the Laurel Sportsplex. Next week, they will begin region play with a road game against Laurel on Tuesday and a home game against West Jones on Friday.
