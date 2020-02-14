The South Jones Braves have been a force to be reckoned with in Region 5-5A in recent years, winning 20 or more games in three of their last four seasons. Despite losing nine seniors to graduation in 2019, head coach Jordan Rogers said his team is prepared and excited to continue the school’s proud tradition.
“That’s just the morale of this program and the tradition that’s been instilled here,” Rogers said. “Everyone feels responsible for doing their part to keep it going. Some people don’t like that, saying it’s too much pressure, but I enjoy it. It’s special, and it means a lot to Ellisville. It just makes it even sweeter to get up every morning and come to work.”
Leadership will start with their three returning seniors — McCain Walters, Jamari Dease and Mark Diers.
Walters, who has been part of the pitching rotation since his freshman year, will be looked to as the ace on this year’s staff. Dease and Diers, having seven combined years of experience, will be anchors for the Braves in the outfield. Junior Matthew Martinolich and sophomore Logan Odom will play large roles as both members of the pitching rotation and reliable hitters.
Sophomore shortstop Cody Walters brings athleticism and versatility to the infield, having played at first, second, third and shortstop as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Matt Smith starts alongside Walters at second base and alsowill spend time playing catcher.
The Braves will begin the regular season with a game against Northeast Jones at the West Jones Classic.
Braves' schedule
Feb. 20, 7 p.m.: #Forrest County AHS
Feb. 21, 4 p.m.: #Northeast Jones
Feb. 22, 1 p.m. at Lawrence County
Feb. 25, 6 p.m.: Wayne County
Feb. 28, 6 p.m.: at Wayne County
Feb. 29, 1 p.m.: at Wesson
March 3, 7 p.m.: Northeast Jones
March 6. 7 p.m.: %Taylorsville
March 7, 1 p.m.: at West Marion
March 10, 4 p.m.: !Madison Central
March 13, 6 p.m.: Newton County
March 14, 1 p.m.: Petal
March 16, 7 p.m.: Lawrence County
March 20, 6 p.m.: *Brookhaven
March 21, 1 p.m.: West Marion (Senior Day)
March 24, 7 p.m.: *at Laurel
March 27, 7 p.m.: *Laurel
March 28, 1 p.m.: at Petal
March 31, 7 p.m.: *at West Jones
April 3, 7 p.m.: *West Jones
April 4, 1 p.m.: +Seminary
April 4, 3 p.m.: +Taylorsville
April 7, 6 p.m.: *at Brookhaven
April 9, 6 p.m.: *Brookhaven
April 14, 7 p.m.: *at Laurel
April 17, 7 p.m.: *at West Jones
April 18, 1 p.m.: at Newton County
April 21, 6 p.m.: at Enterprise
April 24, 6 p.m.: at Franklin County
April 25, 2 p.m.: Seminary
# West Jones Tournament; %NEJ Tournament; !Stringer Tournament; +Seminary Tournament; *Region 5-5A games
