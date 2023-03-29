Make that seven straight wins for the South Jones Braves, who powered their way to a 10-0 road victory over Laurel on Tuesday to maintain a firm grip on first place in the Region 5-5A standings.
The win marked four straight in which the Braves (12-6, 5-0 region) have held their opponents scoreless. Senior pitcher Cole Richardson was on the hill for two of the four, including Tuesday evening’s contest against the Tornadoes (0-13, 0-5 Region 5-5A), in which he surrendered only two hits.
South Jones head coach Mason Strickland said he’s become accustomed to seeing strong defensive outings over the course of the season, and they’ve only amped up their efforts over the past week, outscoring their last four opponents, 36-2.
“That’s something that we pride ourselves on,” Strickland said. “We’re a pitching and defense team, and we know that. If we can hang our hat on that and keep doing what we’re doing, the runs will follow, and we can start putting together more complete games. And that’s what we’ve done during this streak.”
The Braves dealt out most of their damage in the top of the third inning with six runs, highlighted by a two-RBI blast over the right-field wall by sophomore Cambridge McDaniel. Leading 7-0 entering the fifth, fellow sophomore Dylan Causey drove in two runs with a double, then scored after a pair of infield errors by the Tornadoes.
Despite their recent success, Strickland said it’s still clear the Braves have plenty of room for improvement as they enter the final stretch of their regular-season schedule. Over the course of the final 11 games, he hopes to see more aggression at the plate, taking more of an initiative rather than simply responding to adversity.
“For some reason, we seem to just wait for somebody to punch us in the face before we punch back,” Strickland said. “I think we’ve got to get better with that. We have to go into attack mode in the first inning, and we can’t let off. That’s something we have to work on because the competition will only get more stiff from here on out.”
On Friday, the Braves will attempt to push their winning streak to nine games, meeting the Tornadoes again in Ellisville for a region doubleheader, with the first game scheduled for 6 p.m. They’ll host another pair of rivals in the following days, as they take on West Jones (11-4, 4-0 Region 6-5A) at
1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a clash with the Northeast Jones Tigers (15-3, 3-2 Region 5-4A) at 7 p.m. Monday.
