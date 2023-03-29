Make that seven straight wins for the South Jones Braves, who powered their way to a 10-0 road victory over Laurel on Tuesday to maintain a firm grip on first place in the Region 5-5A standings. 

The win marked four straight in which the Braves (12-6, 5-0 region) have held their opponents scoreless. Senior pitcher Cole Richardson was on the hill for two of the four, including Tuesday evening’s contest against the Tornadoes (0-13, 0-5 Region 5-5A), in which he surrendered only two hits. 

