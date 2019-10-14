South Jones (2-6, 1-2) earned its first win in region play Friday night in a hard-fought road game against Jim Hill (1-6, 0-3). Despite a late comeback attempt by the Tigers, the Braves’ defense stood firm when it mattered most and made a crucial stop to seal the deal, 21-20.
The first score of the contest did not occur until early in the second quarter, when South Jones junior running back Tegarrius Roberts punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line for a Braves touchdown. Just before halftime, senior quarterback Chad Locklear scrambled on a broken pass play and reached the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown run, giving the Braves a 14-0 lead entering the third quarter.
Following a 33-yard touchdown on a screen pass for the Tigers, Locklear connected with junior receiver BJ Hawthorne for another Braves touchdown to regain a two-touchdown lead.
The Tigers never gave up, however, stringing together two long touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter. Rather than attempting to tie the game with an extra point in the final moments of regulation, the Tigers elected to go for two and try to take the lead. Despite having given up two touchdowns in the quarter, the Braves’ defensive front stood strong on the two-point conversion and stopped the runner just 1 yard short of the goal line to end the game with a one-point victory.
The Braves will play Friday at Ole Brook (2-5, 1-2). After that, the Braves will return to Ellisville for a two-week homestand, hosting back-to-back games against Wingfield (1-7, 1-2) and Forest Hill (3-5, 2-1).
