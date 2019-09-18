The South Jones Braves (1-3) will be back at home Friday night to play their homecoming game against the Vancleave Bulldogs.
Though homecoming festivities are important for the school and community, head coach Roger Satcher said he and his team are focused on one thing and one thing only: bouncing back from last week’s loss at Northeast Jones and getting back into the win column.
“Homecoming can be a distraction,” Satcher said, “but we know it’s an important day for our school, so we’re working hard to blend the two and do what we need to do to give ourselves a chance to win the football game.”
On Friday, the Braves will be facing an athletic Bulldogs team that boasts a 2-2 record. From what he sees on film, Satcher said that Class 4A Vancleave is capable of beating opponents in various ways.
“They’re a lot like West Lauderdale,” he said. “They’ll get after you. They run a power offense and they don’t mind running the ball on every play. They are good at throwing the football, though, and they’ll remind you of that if you don’t stay on your toes.”
The Bulldogs’ biggest playmaker is sophomore Dayan Bilbo, who has run for 324 yards — 8.3 yards per carry — with three touchdowns. As Satcher pointed out, senior receiver J-Wes Small is capable of burning defenses that put too much focus on stopping Bilbo, having caught 10 passes for 159 yards and three scores.
For the Braves, the gameplan will likely involve establishing a strong rushing attack to take pressure off freshman quarterback Luke Griffin, who took the reins after starting quarterback Chad Locklear suffered an injury. The Braves’ leading rushers are Tegarrius Roberts and B.J. Hawthorne, who have combined for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Griffin is capable of making plays if needed, having thrown for 215 yards and three scores in his only varsity start, but a strong performance running the football would help prevent the freshman from being forced into taking too many risks too early in his high school football career.
Though injuries such as Locklear’s have hurt the team’s momentum early in the season, Satcher said the team is steadily getting more healthy and hopes to take another step forward on Friday.
“We’re getting our guys back,” Satcher said. “Slowly but surely, we’re correcting the ship, and we’re going to have things going by the time we get to district play.”
