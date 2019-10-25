Chad Locklear threw two touchdown passes and Tegarrius Roberts ran for two scores, but lineman Colton Bennett stole the show in South Jones’ 38-14 win over Wingfield on Thursday night.
The 6-foot, 315-pound junior jumped up to block a pass, but he caught the ball around the Wingfield 20-yard line and returned it to the 3-yard line to set up the Braves’ second touchdown of the first quarter.
“That was fun,” SJ coach Roger Satcher said. “That was a once-in-a-lifetime play. It just shows, when you hustle, good things happen.”
There was a spring in the Braves’ steps as they won their second game in three weeks on the first night of fall-like weather. They improved to 3-7 overall, 2-3 in Region 3-5A, to keep their playoff hopes alive in a game that was rescheduled from Friday to Thursday because of rainy weather in the forecast. The Falcons dropped to 1-9 and 1-4.
Locklear (10-of-17, 132 yards, 2 TDs; 13 carries, 65 yards) threw a 33-yard TD pass to BJ Hawthorne (7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD) to finish off an eight-play, 66-yard opening drive. Mark Diers kicked the first of his five extra points and had a 26-yard field goal to give the Braves a 10-0 lead after their second drive.
Near the end of the first quarter, the Falcons were facing second-and-18 from their own 22 when Bennett was rushing the quarterback with his hands up. He snagged the ball and rumbled toward the goal line and was stopped just short as his teammates and fans went wild. Micaiah Davis scored from a yard out two plays later and the Braves led 17-0 with 2:31 left in the second quarter.
“The defensive line got after it all night,” Satcher said. “They did a good job.”
Wingfield scored on its first play of the second quarter after a blocked punt set up Quashadrick Jordan’s 6-yard scoring run.
The Braves bounced right back with two TDs near the end of the half. Roberts finished off a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 2-yard score at the 3:39 mark, and Locklear fired a 45-yard scoring strike to Travis Conner with 1:45 left to make it 31-6 at the half.
Roberts capped the Braves’ first drive of the second half (8 plays, 81 yards) and their scoring with another 2-yard TD plunge midway through the third quarter. The Falcons scored the final points of the game when Desmond Tornes connected with Keandres Atkinson for an 80-yard score then ran in the two-point conversion.
“It feels good to get a win,” Satcher said. “We were predicted to win one and we’ve won three. We can still make the playoffs, but we’ve got to win out.”
The Braves host another Jackson school, Forest Hill (3-7, 2-3), on Friday night.
