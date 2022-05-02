The South Jones Braves (23-7) and Picayune Maroon Tide (14-17) were deadlocked 1-1 in their second-round playoff series after Picayune’s 9-3 win on Saturday.
Game 3 took place in Ellisville on Monday night with the winner advancing to Round 3 against East Central. Results for the series can be found at Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook.
South Jones 8, Picayune 7
The Braves took Game 1 in dramatic fashion, taking the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dylan Causey hit his second RBI single of the game to give the Braves the 8-7 lead and eventual win.
“Tonight we just put our heads down and did what we’ve been doing all season,” South Jones head coach Jordan Rogers said. “It felt like tonight was just a heart attack waiting to happen, but we just put everything together and did what got us to this part of the season.”
Blaine Causey came on in relief to earn the win. He tossed two innings and allowed a hit, one walk and struck out two batters. He retired the Maroon Tide in order in the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Cole Richardson did a little bit of everything for the Braves. In five innings, Richardson gave up seven hits, one walk, five runs and tossed seven strikeouts. Richardson also hit a grand slam that gave the Braves a 6-3 lead in the first inning.
“They challenged Cole early in the ball game, but he played with a lot of guts tonight,” Rogers said. “Holding them to one in the second, holding them to zero in the third and fourth, and then only giving up one was all guts. This time of year you’re not going to play a team that can’t hit the baseball well.
“Blaine Causey ... hats off to him. For him to come out and shut them down in the seventh was huge by him. And I’m just really proud of all of our guys for pushing through.”
Picayune scored two runs to tie the game at 7. However, in the bottom of the inning Dylan Causey had the answer. With runners on first and second bases, Causey hit an RBI single to center field to drive Lane Steinwinder home for the winning run.
“Dylan just really embraces those moments,” Rogers said. “He always plays like he’s 10-foot-tall and bulletproof. If someone told you he’s only 14 or 15 years old, you’d say ‘my goodness he doesn’t look or play like it.’ The guts our kids have were on show tonight, and we got the win because of it.”
Picayune 9, South Jones 3
On Saturday, the Maroon Tide knotted the series up. After falling behind 2-1 early, four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings kept Picayune alive in the series. Dylan Causey threw five strikeouts and allowed nine hits 5-1⁄3 innings in defeat. Picayune’s Tanner Busby pitched 6-2⁄3 innings and allowed eight hits, three runs and struck out six to earn the victory.
“Dylan (Causey) gave us a really good shot to win tonight,” Rogers said. “But just like I told our team, they did a lot of the things we did last night to get the win that we weren’t able to get tonight.” South Jones committed six errors to Picayune’s zero in Game 2, something that kept the Maroon Tide alive throughout the game. Picayune hit four singles and took advantage of two walks to take the lead for good in the fourth inning.
“They came in prepared tonight, and hats off to them,” Rogers said. “But this is part of the beauty of a three-game series. It’s not a one-time, winner-take- all kind of deal. We know that and aim to take Game 3.
“We knew that this was going to be a really tough series. You obviously want to win every series in two games, but we feel really confident. Once again hats off to their guys, they played a good ballgame.”
