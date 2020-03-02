The South Jones Braves captured their first victory of the season Friday night in Waynesboro, besting the Wayne County War Eagles 12-4 to gain much-needed confidence heading into the third week of the season.
The Braves built a solid lead early, scoring runs in the first two innings due to a pair of errors and a single by sophomore Logan Odom.
The War Eagles rallied in the third, scoring two runs on a fielder’s choice hit by junior Jacob Cheeks to cut South Jones' lead to 6-3.
Thanks to the performance of Braves’ junior pitcher Mark Diers, those scoring opportunities were few.
The War Eagles' only other run came in the bottom of the sixth on a pop-fly single by senior Kade Stennent that brought home Jalen Ayers for the score.
For South Jones, on the other hand, the runs just kept coming. The Braves scored four in the top of the seventh to cap off a 12-run performance and seal their first win of the year.
Diers pitched all seven innings and allowed one earned run on six hits. He struck out seven.
Sophomore right-hander Connor Pittman took the loss. He allowed eight runs on five hits and struck out five.
The Braves’ lead-off batter, Cody Walters, set the tone with a big hitting performance. The junior went 2-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs. Logan Odom and Matthew Martinolich combined for seven RBIs on three hits.
South Jones carried that momentum from Friday night into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Wesson Cobras, earning their second win in an even more dominant fashion, 14-1.
Crowder and Davis both recorded multiple hits for the Braves in the outing. Crowder finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Davis went 2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs.
The Braves (2-2) will be back in action this evening (Tuesday) at 7, looking for their third consecutive win as they host Northeast Jones (5-1).
