Having shown drastic growth and improvement over their first three games, the South Jones Braves (1-3, 0-1)) were due for a breakthrough. On Thursday night, that breakthrough finally came, in the form of a resounding 49-24 road win over the Pass Christian Pirates.
The Braves struck first less than three minutes into the first quarter, with a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Griffin to junior receiver Blane Herrington. After falling behind 14-7, junior running back Ricshawn Fair punched the ball across the goal line from 2 yards out to tie things up in the second quarter.
Griffin connected with senior receiver BJ Hawthorne on a slant over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. Senior defensive back Ryan Beech then forced and recovered a fumble, leading to a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Tegarrius Roberts to give South Jones a 28-21 advantage entering halftime.
The Braves’ offense kept its foot on the gas in the second half, extending the lead on the opening drive with another 4-yard rushing score by Fair. Roberts reached the end zone for a second time early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard push to widen the gap to three scores.
With a little less than five minutes remaining, Griffin connected with senior Reeves Crowder on an outside post route for a 12-yard touchdown pass, the final of seven blows landed by the Braves in the 49-point performance.
Head coach Todd Breland and the Braves will aim to keep Thursday’s momentum rolling next Friday when they return to The Reservation to host the Brookhaven Panthers — fresh off a two-week delay due to the coronavirus — in their second Region 3-5A contest of the season.
