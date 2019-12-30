Those of you who know me or my family would know that I grew up as a preacher’s kid. For most of my childhood, my dad pastored a small country church in an even smaller community known as Toxey, Ala. We had an average attendance of about 75 or 80 good Christian folks on Sundays. Just like most other small churches in the Bible Belt, a lot of things became predictable.
You knew who would be sitting on each pew. You knew who would be asked to sing a special. And, if you sat through as many services as I did, you could usually even predict who would be the first to sneak out the back door for lunch. One thing was for certain in the fall: With the Lord as my witness, you quickly learned that there was an undeniable correlation between Alabama football and the aura throughout the sanctuary during the next morning’s service.
If Bama had just beaten Tennessee the night before, you’d better come ready to shout the roof down. There might even be 100 on the attendance book that morning, dressed in their finest clothes and ready to invite guests over for a meal at the fish camp. Now, surely I’m not saying they were there for the wrong reasons, but perhaps it was a little easier to have a “heart of worship” when the Crimson Tide was rolling.
Now that I’ve painted this picture from my childhood, imagine that same effect taking place on a scale 10,000 times its size. See it yet? That’s what the entire state of Louisiana will be like through Carnival season if the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints keep winning in the playoffs. And I’m starting to believe they will.
The Tigers put up what might have been the most dominant display we’ve ever seen in a College Football Playoff game this past weekend. Joe Burrow threw for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in just one half against an absolutely helpless Oklahoma defense. Had they not taken their foot off the gas, the Tigers could’ve easily scored 80 points. The next day, Drew Brees and the Saints beat the sleeves off the division-rival Panthers in their regular season finale, waltzing into the playoffs with a 13-3 record.
Can you imagine how unreal Mardi Gras will be if both the Saints and the Tigers were to win a title? Not that it’s ever been considered a dull affair, but this would begin a celebration unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Times Square would have nothing on the month-long block party that would take place in the Big Easy. Clearly, this would be a much, much different type of celebration than that of a small country church, but in a similar way, you’d quickly see just how much football and religion can become intertwined in the Deep South.
As things currently stand, it might take a divine miracle to stop LSU or the Saints from finishing strong and winning a title. But with Brees, Burrow and the pope in their corner, that’s one prayer that might just fall on deaf ears.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call.
