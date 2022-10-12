Laurel hosts SJ for first COVID-free homecoming since 2019 season
•
If the thousands of fans who flooded the streets surrounding Laurel High School for its homecoming parade on Tuesday was any indication, the Golden Tornadoes should expect a large crowd Friday night. But once toe meets leather at 7 p.m., Laurel will try to give its homecoming crowd something to cheer for.
South Jones head coach Todd Breland — who won the 2014 Class 5A state championship while coaching at Laurel — knows the energy a large crowd can bring Between the Bricks as he prepares his team for another Leader-Call Battle for the Belt game. If Laurel wins, it would set up a belt championship game next week between Laurel and West Jones. If South wins, the Braves will remain in contention for the coveted Jones County trophy.
“I know better than anybody about how tough the place is we are going to play,” Breland said. “It’s a really hard venue to play in. I’ll have a different view of it, but I’m looking forward to coming back. It’s important to get a win anywhere, but coming back to Laurel is going to be a really special moment. I’ve spent a lot of my life inside of that stadium, but this is the first time as head coach that I’ve been back. We just want to go in and steal one from them and get back to Ellisville.”
That will be easier said than done for Breland. Laurel (4-3, 2-1 Region 3-5A) traditionally heats up this time of the year and, if the Golden Tornadoes’ 42-12 win over Natchez was any indication, they are finding their footing. South Jones (2-5, 0-3) will need a perfect game to contend.
“We know what both of us do, and there aren’t going to be any secrets,” Breland said of the matchup with Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “It’s going to come down to who can make the most plays. Every game against Laurel is hard fought, but if you have to go Between the Bricks, that just turns it up a notch.”
Laurel won’t need any extra motivation for this game. The team’s high preseason expectations are still possible despite dropping three games in a row earlier in the season. A win here puts the Golden Tornadoes in position to still win Region 3-5A and host a playoff game, something Laurel hasn’t done since 2020.
“It’s always good to get people coming back for homecoming and getting that energy in the stadium,” Earnest said. “We want to go out there and take care of business. Last week, I thought we executed much better but still have room for improvement.
“You know what you get from a Todd Breland-coached team. They will be disciplined and do things the right way. It is up to us to match that and continue to improve in everything we do. As we continue to get some guys healthy, I see us getting to the point we want to be.”
Senior running back Caden Arrington returned to Laurel’s lineup last week after missing three games with an ankle injury. Having the highly-touted running back seems to open up Laurel’s offense, which had struggled at times in his absence.
“Caden is a big part of what we do,” Earnest said. “As an offense, we still need to focus on the things that make us better. At times, we have looked like a really good offensive team. Other times, we have shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties. Keeping that cleaned up will be key for us down the stretch.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Follow Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook for live game updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.