Smith's stellar pitching boosts NEJ Tigers to strong start
•
The Northeast Jones Tigers are off to a solid start to the baseball season.
Head coach Jeremy Parker’s team has won nine of its first 12 games, including two big victories over Class 5A cross-county rival South Jones.
One large part of the Tigers’ early success has been the play of Mason Smith. The senior pitcher has posted staggering numbers from the mound, creating tough challenges for opposing batters on a nightly basis.
Smith has started four games for the Tigers. Through 17 innings, the right-hander has struck out 33 batters, an average of nearly two per inning.
Smith has surrendered four earned runs. He has been credited with two of the Tigers’ nine wins.
With a strikeout total that already exceeds his season total from a year ago, Smith said he worked specifically on improving his pitching skills over the offseason, hoping to be more effective in that role.
“Last year was not my best year of pitching,” Smith said. “I really wanted to improve mentally on the mound, and that’s what I worked on this off-season. I’m more mentally prepared for the tasks I have to do, and that’s what it’s going to take to win this year.”
Smith’s most recent pitching performance was Tuesday night in a home game against the Seminary Bulldogs (8-2). Even in a 6-1 loss, Smith put up impressive numbers, striking out 12 and allowing two earned runs in five innings.
Despite losing the game, Smith said he is pleased with where his team stands early in the season and the Tigers’ potential to compete at a high level going forward.
“Even though we lost tonight, I think we’re in a good spot right now,” said Smith. “We’re going to be all right. We’ll bounce back Thursday.
"Seminary is a good team and I think the other teams in our district will be just as good as them. But we’re trying to work on improving at the plate and making adjustments when we aren’t doing what we need to do. It’s all the little things that will really make a difference.”
Seminary senior Trace Klug went 3-for-4 with a double, while Conner Jones had two hits and two RBIs.TJ Ryals had a two-RBI double.
Seminary led 3-0 before Northeast Jones scored its lone run in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.
Northeast Jones is scheduled to host Mize (7-2) tonight (Thursday) at 7.
Over the weekend, the Tigers will play games against Stringer and Sweet Water as participants in Stringer’s spring break tournament.
Northeast Jones will begin region competition next week with games on Tuesday and Friday night against the Quitman Panthers.
