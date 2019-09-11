The Bay Springs Bulldogs will host the Raleigh Lions on Friday in search of their fourth straight win of the season. After edging out Lumberton by two points last week, the Bulldogs will have to pay closer attention to detail while facing a Lions team that is coming off a big win over a Class 4A foe.
The Bulldogs boast one of the state's better rushing attacks, led by freshman Ty Jones, who has rushed for 400 yards on 48 carries with seven touchdowns through just three games. Raleigh (1-1) is led by do-it-all junior Margro Perkins, who leads the Lions in yards as a receiver and in forced turnovers as a defensive back on the other side of the ball.
Friday's meeting will be the first between the Bulldogs and Lions since 2016. Bay Springs leads the all-time series with 34 wins and 15 losses, though Raleigh has won the last two matchups with back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016.
Stringer (1-2) at
Lumberton (1-2)
Class 1A football juggernaut Lumberton came within two points of taking down Class 2A power Bay Springs last week and faces a 1-2 Stringer squad coming off a tough loss.
Stringer sophomore Jackson Parker threw for a pair of touchdowns in a 24-16 loss to Enterprise. Junior Omarion Bridges, who has seen time at quarterback, leads the team with 126 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns.
The Red Devils will face one of the most talented running backs in the state, junior Robert Henry. He has carried the ball 61 times for 421 yards and four touchdowns and also has played quarterback, where he has thrown for 141 yards and a touchdown.
After opening the season with a win over North Forrest, Lumberton has dropped back-to-back games to West Marion (Class 3A) and Bay Springs (2A).
Heidelberg (1-2)
at Newton (0-3)
After manhandling Southeast Lauderdale 38-8 in the season-opener, Heidelberg will try to bounce back from consecutive losses with a trip to Newton.
The Oilers are coming off a 28-14 loss against Lake last week and will take on a Newton team that is 0-3 and coming off a 24-0 loss to North Forrest.
Sylva-Bay (0-3)
vs. Winston (0-3)
Sylva-Bay Academy will be looking for its first victory of the season when the Saints kick off against Winston at Sylva-Bay.
Collins (0-3)
at Mendenhall (0-3)
The Tigers are in unfamiliar territory looking for their first victory after losses to Seminary, Jefferson Davis County and Magee.
