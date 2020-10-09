In just two weeks‘ time, first-year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs (1-1) have experienced a massive range of emotions. They knocked off reigning national champion LSU in the season-opener then returned home and lost to Arkansas, which ended a 20-game SEC losing streak for the Razorbacks dating back to 2017, the following week.
This evening, the Bulldogs will visit Kentucky (0-2) for another SEC showdown at Kroger Field against a Wildcats team that is still searching for its first victory. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 tonight (Saturday) on the SEC Network.
Though Leach's team is still adjusting to his system, he said he does not want the team to use that as a crutch to lean on when times are tough.
"We have what we have. The situation is what it is and everybody else is in it, too," Leach said. "You try to be as good as you possibly can every day. Every team is fighting that. We are, and it was apparent the last game."
Last week, the Bulldogs put themselves in a hole early, beginning when star running back Kylin Hill went down with an apparent concussion. Quarterback KJ Costello threw an interception to former Bulldog commit Greg Brooks shortly afterward that was returned for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs failed to find their rhythm on offense the rest of the night. Costello finished with 313 yards, but he did it on 36-of-60 passing with a touchdown and three interceptions.
The Bulldogs turned to a pair of freshmen in the backfield, Dillon Johnson and Jo'Quavious Marks, and they played well in defeat. But Hill’s impact as one of the SEC’s top playmakers likely would have been far greater. Leach said during Monday's press conference that Hill will be returning this week, and Hill announced the same on social media soon after.
Kentucky is trying to avoid a second consecutive 0-3 start in SEC play. Costello and the Bulldogs’ offense could be in store for another big game against a Wildcats’ defense that surrendered 320 yards and four touchdowns last week to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and 233 yards and three touchdowns to Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers the week before that.
"Defensively, we just didn't play (well) enough, period," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said of the two outings. "We need to put our players in a better position. We need to coach better. We need to play better.”
However, Stoops understands this will be tough to accomplish against Leach’s offense, which produced the biggest performance for a quarterback in SEC history just two weeks ago when Costello set the single-game SEC passing record with 623 yards.
"You know what Mike can do offensively — very creative, puts a lot of pressure on you as well," Stoops said.
Mississippi State struggled offensively when facing zone coverage against Arkansas, but Leach expects to see more of that as the season progresses.
"We need to be a lot more precise," he said. "Our execution was the difference. That's not some special thing."
If the Wildcats drop seven or eight players into pass coverage, the Bulldogs will still have to find ways to move forward with their pass-heavy system.
"Just be patient," Leach said. "Stretch the field, which you have to do aggressively."
This will also be a homecoming of sorts for Leach, who served as an assistant coach at Kentucky under Hal Mumme in 1997-98. Leach has never competed in Lexington as a head coach.
"Not a lot of time to walk down memory lane,” said Leach, “but it will be good to see Lexington,"
