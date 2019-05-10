“Martin Truex Jr. won a rain-delayed race at Dover International Speedway on Monday.
Truex started from the rear due to a penalty after failing a pre-race inspection, but he went on to win the race by more than nine seconds. Alex Bowman, who also started from the rear for the same reason, was the runner-up for the second consecutive race.
Kyle Larson finished third, Kevin Harvick finished fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the Top 5.
Kyle Busch finished 10th on Monday, but caused quite the stir when he had a lot to say about the rules package.
Before the race, Busch said the speeds of the cars were “dangerous” and he also said passing would be difficult with the increase in corner speeds. But even with a 10th-place finish Monday and tying a record with Morgan Shepherd for finishing in the Top 10 for all 11 races in the season, Busch said he was still unhappy with the rules package.
“Oh, the package sucks. No question about it, it’s terrible,” Busch said. “But all I can do is bitch about it and it’ll fall on deaf ears. Then, we’ll come back here with the same thing in the fall.”
In fairness, Busch is never happy after a race he doesn’t win. It doesn’t matter if he finished second, 22nd or worse — he is unhappy if he isn’t first.
On Twitter, NASCAR team owner Bob Leavine didn’t disagree with a fan who compared NASCAR to wrestling. The fan tweeted the sport had become “little more than what I perceive professional wrestling to be. All pomp and staging and very little of what we fans care about.”
Leavine also said after the race that he agreed with Busch. Kevin Harvick defended the two later in the week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.
“The driver’s voice is not being heard very much on things when it comes to competition, especially when it comes to this particular style of rules package, and then you get to Dover and it boils over after the first 11 weeks,” Harvick said on his show.
Harvick also said there is a lack of leadership that happened after the death of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who NASCAR officials trusted and turned to for help.
Busch’s criticism of NASCAR wasn’t really taken well, but he did avoid a fine. The last fine issued under the “conduct detrimental to NASCAR” policy was in 2016, when Tony Stewart questioned safety over missing lug nuts.
NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell was not pleased with the remarks made by Busch and Leavine. O’Donnell noted that Busch’s teammate, Truex, was able to pass and win the race and he also said it was unfortunate that a team owner would use social media to criticize the package.
“If you look at the package, no matter what we’ve put out there, drivers always say, ‘It’s always hard to pass,’ O’Donnell said. “Our comment back to that has always been, ‘these are the best drivers in the world and it’s going to be hard to pass.’”
No word yet on whether NASCAR will make any changes to the package, but it is doubtful because stats say Monday’s race saw a 76 percent increase in the number of green-flag passes when compared to 2018.
The Cup is at Kansas Speedway this weekend. Coverage begins today (Saturday) at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.
