The eighth annual Jason Campbell Fellowship of Christian Athletes Football Camp is scheduled for Thursday with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at Jones College. Admission is free and the camp will begin at 9.
The camp is open to youngsters aged 7 to 17 where the former NFL star quarterback, area coaches and former pro football players will teach and reinforce the fundamentals of football.
The first 200 campers will receive a T-shirt and lunch will be provided.
Campbell, a former Taylorsville High and Auburn standout quarterback, played 12 years in the NFL.
All campers must have a signed release form to participate. All information can be found at southeastmsfca.org, click on camps
For any questions, email FCA administrative assistant Annie Walker at anniewalker@fca.org or call the FCA office at 601-543-7428.
