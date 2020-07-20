One of my absolute favorite memories from nearly a quarter-century of being a sports fan comes from my earliest days of attending football games, back when I was barely tall enough to be seen through the window of ticket booths at local stadiums.
I remember climbing the stairs of bleachers with my dad and my older brother — a box of popcorn in one hand and a Mr. Pibb in the other — giggling with excitement over whatever was going to take place that evening between local high school football teams.
As we’d arrive at our seats, my brother and I would turn around and watch in awe of the two gridiron gangs as they went through pregame warmups. We’d point out our favorite players as we spotted their jerseys on the field and trade bits of elementary-school wisdom about what we believed would determine the outcome of the game.
Of course, the experience was never complete without hearing one of our favorite songs played over the stadium PA system. You know the one: “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. We’d always sing along, mumbling our way through the 90 percent of lyrics that we didn’t really know, eagerly awaiting the famous drum break that follows the final verse.
At the time, we had no clue as to what exactly we were feeling, but we most certainly felt it. Now, two decades later, as I think back on those memories, I believe I’ve finally figured it out.
It was hope.
For those of us sitting in the stands, it was hope for hometown bragging rights over a local opponent. For the coaches on the sidelines, it was the hope of seeing hours of hard work and sweat pay off with a well-executed game plan. For the players on the field, it was the hope of having that one unforgettable performance that would lift their team to new heights and, perhaps, even turn the heads of scouts who could offer them college scholarships.
Earlier this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association executive board revived our hopes for a 2020 season by announcing that competition is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 4 after just a two-week delay due to COVID-19. Personally, I like to believe this is partially due to the fact that they feel it, too.
They understand how important it is to give local communities something positive to hope for during such a time of uncertainty. They understand that our local student-athletes need to know how committed we are to giving them opportunities to showcase their abilities and strive for their dreams.
Charles Spurgeon, a renowned 19th century minister, once said, “Hope itself is like a star — not to be seen in the sunshine of prosperity, but to be discovered in the night of adversity.”
So, after all these years, with a little help from an ’80s pop song and an old British preacher, I can finally say that I understand what makes memories under Friday night lights so special. And I can feel it coming in the air tonight.
Oh Lord, oh Lord.
•
Brad Crowe is sports
editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at
sports@lead- er-call. com.
