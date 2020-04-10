The Pine Belt boasts a rich history of accomplishing great things within the world of sports. Today's local sports landscape is more vibrant than ever, with local athletes receiving more and more opportunities to be successful and inspire future generations.
Today’s abundance of opportunities, however, cannot be fully appreciated without an equal appreciation for those who came before and blazed the trail. Few were more instrumental in doing so than Carolyn Jones-Young, a former West Jones Lady Mustang who helped pave the way for women athletes as one of the nation’s first professional women’s basketball players.
Last Monday marked 21 years since the day Young was selected by the New York Liberty in the 1999 WNBA Draft, just two years after the league’s inaugural season.
For Young, who now resides in Tallahassee, Fla., that evening remains fresh in her memory as if it had happened just recently.
“It was wonderful,” Young said when thinking back to that night. “It was absolutely wonderful. I was super excited about getting the chance to continue to play because, you know, I’m an old-school gym rat. If I could play now, at 50 years old, I would.”
Young’s arrival to the WNBA was one of many milestones reached during her remarkable career.
From 1984 to 1987, Young was an unstoppable force for the Lady Mustangs, who, at the time, were a powerhouse within the old Southern Athletic Conference. As a senior, Young averaged 30 points per game and earned a spot on the Converse National Basketball All-American team.
From there, Young accepted a scholarship to play at Auburn University under head coach Joe Ciampi, whose team was poised to make a memorable run.
From 1988 to 1990, the Lady Tigers reached three consecutive NCAA championship games. In 1990 they brought home a conference title and Young was crowned MVP of the SEC Tournament.
The three years following Young’s college graduation were among the most rewarding of her career, as she proudly represented her country as a member of Team USA.
“That was the most proud I had ever been to be a basketball player,” Young said. “They chose 12 or 13 young women to represent the entire United States of America. Being among that group was one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had.”
With Young on the roster, the national team earned gold medals at the 1990 World Championships and the 1991 World University Games. In 1992, they brought home the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Young averaged 13 points per game that summer, tied with basketball great Lisa Leslie as the team’s leading scorer.
Four years later, Young played for the New England Blizzard in the inaugural season of the American Basketball League, a predecessor to the WNBA. She set ABL records for most points per game (21.5) and most free throws made (555) before ascending to the WNBA in 1999.
Since Young's days on the court, women have made incredible strides within the world of basketball. The WNBA has more than tripled in popularity with higher television ratings and increased pay for players. Women have even received valuable opportunities to work as coaches and trainers for NBA players.
Young remains a huge fan, and she cherishes the opportunity to see more women thrive within the game that she loves.
“As I was coming out of college, the dream of women playing professionally was just starting to be realized with the creation of the ABL and WNBA," she said. "Many of us had to go overseas in order to get that opportunity, and many never got it at all."
Young continued, "It’s really wonderful to see how the women’s game has continued to grow and given more girls the chance to live out their dreams the way I did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.