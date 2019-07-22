Taylorsville’s Evans earns high praise at prestigious summer tournament
•
Taylorsville High School rising sophomore Karson Evans turned plenty of heads this summer while competing for the prestigious East Coast Sox Baseball Organization.
Evans, who plays multiple sports for the Tartars, competed throughout June and early July on the organization’s World Wood Bat 15U team. Comprised of highly touted high school players from all over the Southeast, the Sox traveled to tournaments in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia for the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents to scouts in the region.
Last week, Gregory Gerard of PerfectGame.org noted in his reports that Evans was one of the top catchers he had seen at the event.
“He looks every bit of the part of an everyday backstop in a Power 5 conference right now as a rising sophomore in high school,” Gerard wrote at the beginning of his report on Evans.
Last spring as a freshman — which was difficult to guess based on his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame —Evans recorded a team-high .398 batting average with 34 runs batted in and three home runs, helping to lead the Tartars to a 2A South State championship.
He hit .380 at the plate this summer for the Sox while facing elite high-school pitchers throughout the region. His performance from behind the plate, however, is what captured Gerard’s eyes.
“Behind the plate is where Evans really shined,” wrote Gerard. “He displayed excellent receiving skills and a strong arm, both coming out of his crouch as well as from his knees.”
Gerard also noted that Evans gunned down a runner attempting to steal second base with a 2.15-second pop time. Between innings, he made a throw to second from his knees that was clocked at a 2.11 pop time, which Gerard said, “was noteworthy in and of itself.”
For now, Evans’ focus is turning toward the gridiron, where he and the Tartars’ football team are projected to be strong contenders for the 2A title in 2019. Fans and scouts alike will be eagerly awaiting the follow-up act to his remarkable freshman year of baseball.
Evans played backup quarterback last season to slinger Ty Keyes until the South State championship game against Bay Springs when Keyes left the game in the second quarter with an injury. Evans played the entire second half and the Tartars defeated Bay Springs to earn a berth in the Class 2A state championship game.
Evans started the championship game under center as well, but the Tartars were defeated by Scott Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.