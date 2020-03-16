After several years of hard work and persistence from members of the community, local skaters and skateboarders now have their own public skatepark. Constructed within a section of Daphne Park on North 10th Avenue, the grounds were officially opened to the public at the beginning of March and has since been enjoyed by skating enthusiasts throughout Jones County and the surrounding area. Plans have been made for additions to the skating area in the near future.
