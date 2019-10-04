Bobcats host Pearl River today for homecoming
•
The 89th annual “Catfight” will be played today (Saturday) at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
This will be the first Saturday game of the season for No. 14 Jones College as the Bobcats host the Pearl River Wildcats, and that has JC head coach Steve Buckley concerned.
“It is a change of routine and it does concern you a little bit,” he said. “Our kids are routine-based, I guess you could say and that does change this week. We will not practice today (Monday). We are just going to meet and install the game plan.
“We will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and have a walk-through on Friday. It will be a little different schedule for the kids this week, but hopefully they will adapt and adjust and get it all figured out for Saturday.”
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. and the game will air on JCJC.TV, SuperTalk WLAU-FM, 99.3, and www.supertalklaurel.com with Mark Easley and Chuck Robertson on the call.
The Bobcats are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the MACJC South Division after last week’s 34-6 win at Southwest. The Wildcats are on a four-game losing streak. PRCC opened the season with a 35-31 victory over Itawamba. Since then, they have lost to No. 3 East Mississippi, No. 15 Copiah-Lincoln, East Central and No. 11 Hinds.
PRCC is 1-4 overall and 0-3 in division play, but Buckley said his team respects the Wildcats.
“You look at them and they have had some frustrating defeats,” he said. “But they have a good football team and in this league anything can happen on any day. We have to get ready to play a homecoming game on Saturday.
“We need a good week of practice and we need to get some people well.”
The Bobcats lead the all-time series, 44-42-2.
Pearl River is led on offense by quarterback Terrance Humphrey, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Clarksdale, running back Lance Stewart, a 6-foot, 200-pound freshman from Lafayette County and receiver Jaylan Wilson, a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore from Bay St. Louis. Linebacker Noah Mitchell, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound freshman from Greene County, tops the Wildcat defense.
