The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup schedule is getting a shakeup next season.
There are so many huge changes in the schedule that I’m not even sure where to start. Perhaps the biggest news is the change of venue for the finale. Homestead-Miami Speedway has hosted the finale since 2002, but next year it will move to Nov. 8 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.
This is huge for Phoenix. Many drivers, such as Joey Logano, and fans are in agreement the finale should move tracks every year just like the Super Bowl. However, Steve O’Donnell indicated earlier this week that Phoenix would hold on to the finale at least for the next few years.
Then some drivers, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., see things the same way I do and think that Daytona International Speedway should host the finale.
“If it was up to me, I’d have Daytona as the championship race,” Earnhardt said. “But I don’t know if that’ll really ever happen, so the fact that, I don’t think anybody would go with that… it is a cornerstone, a pillar to the series and to the history of the sport so I love it being a final race of the regular season.”
Another significant change is a doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. I have no idea why anyone would want to see two races at Pocono, especially back-to-back. The Pocono races will be June 27th and June 28th.
“Pocono Raceway will be a marquee, bucket-list event next year,” said president and CEO of Pocono Raceway Nick Igdalsky. “We will be the first track to host two, points-paying Cup races in consecutive dates in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-present).”
Other changes include:
• Daytona’s second race will move from July to Aug. 29 and will be the regular-season finale.
• The West Coast dates will begin after the Daytona 500, moving Atlanta Motor Speedway to March 15.
• The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin the playoffs on Sept. 6.
• Martinsvile’s spring race will move to May 9 and will be a Saturday night race. This will be the first Martinsville night race since lights were installed. I am very excited about this!
• Bristol’s August date becomes a cutoff race in the playoffs in September.
There were other changes, but those were some of the bigger ones that fans are discussing and reacting to on social media. It’s going to be fun to see how it goes next year, especially the doubleheader and the finale change.
Brad Keselowski won last Sunday at Martinsville, beating out second-place Chase Elliott. Kyle Busch finished third, Ryan Blaney finished fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the Top 5.
The Cup is at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Coverage of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 begins Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.
NASCAR columnist Jennifer Lowe lives in Ellisville.
