Two Saturdays ago, I couldn’t help but chuckle when I saw a clip of the Oklahoma Sooners’ wagon toppling over during their pregame show — not from a lack of empathy for those who could have been injured (fortunately, no one was) — but because, as a writer, I immediately started thinking of the potential headlines.
I’ve always been a sucker for a good pun, for which the possibilities are endless when the actual wheels of a title contender’s wagon fall off on live television. Little did we know, however, that just one week later, the Sooners’ playoff hopes would be derailed by the Kansas State Wildcats in a similar fashion, sending the college football universe into a frenzy over the impact it would have on the College Football Playoff.
Of course, the madness is nothing new. It was bound to happen at some point, just as it has every year since the CFP was created. A major contender slips and falls in a game it should’ve won, shaking the polls and creating questions about which teams’ resumés are most deserving of a spot in the top four. That being said, the timing of Oklahoma’s loss and the manner in which it happened might have created some of the most difficult questions the CFP committee has ever needed to answer.
For starters, the committee will have to choose which of the Power Five conference champions are most deserving of the top four spots, a task that might become a lot harder than it sounds. Which would be more deserving: a 12-1 Oklahoma with a loss on the road to Kansas State, or a 12-1 Oregon with a loss to Auburn on a neutral field? Would the fact that Oklahoma has been in the playoff twice before give it an edge over an Oregon team that has never made it? Could a one-loss Oklahoma possibly be more deserving than an undefeated champion from another conference? Even if the committee solves this problem, they’re only halfway out of the water.
To complicate the matter even further, there’s still a strong chance that a one-loss team with no conference title could claim to have one of the four strongest resumés. For instance, imagine Alabama or LSU finishing 11-1 with its only loss being to the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Would a one-loss Oklahoma with a Big 12 title be considered more impressive?
This is SEC country, so I’m sure I know most of your answers to that one.
Let’s make it a little harder. Would a 12-1 Oklahoma be more impressive than an 11-1 Penn State that lost to the undefeated Buckeyes? If the answer is no, then how much do the conference titles really matter? Are some more valuable than others?
As fans, we love claiming to know the answers to all of these questions. That’s a much easier claim to make when the final decision — along with all the scrutiny that comes along with it — is someone else’s burden to bear.
Fortunately for the committee, there are still several weeks of football remaining for these issues to work themselves out. If that doesn’t happen, however, we might just look back at 2019 as the year the wheels fell off the wagon for the current postseason format.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
