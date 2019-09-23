"Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but in character and goodness.” Anne Frank
Dear student athletes,
I hope all of our usual readers will enjoy reading this, but for this occasion, I’d like to specifically talk to our local student-athletes.
Some of you may end up reluctantly skimming over this after a parent or grandparent insists that you do it. I get that reading the local paper might not be a part of your routine, but I hope you understand this was written with you in mind by someone who genuinely cares about your future.
I brag on you guys for a living and I want nothing more than to see you all thrive in whatever it is you’re most passionate about. In order to do that, this is a lesson you will inevitably have to learn. So, even if you never read another story of mine, give this one a shot and consider how it can apply to you and your own quest to be successful.
Since 2010, Antonio Tavaris Brown has been one of the biggest names in all of sports. Since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Brown has racked up more catches and receiving yards than anyone else in the game. The guy was selected to play in the Pro Bowl seven times in nine years. Anyone who knows football would not hesitate to call him one of the most talented game-changers the NFL has ever seen.
Over the last several months, as I’m sure most of you know, Brown has made headlines for other reasons, such as causing problems with teammates, arguing with coaches, being careless on social media and even being accused multiple times of sexual misconduct. In just the last six months, he’s been let go by three different football teams. The Steelers wanted him gone so badly, they paid $12 million just to get another team to take him. The Patriots cut him after just 13 days, deciding that his exceptional talent was simply not worth the problems that he constantly created off the field. One of our generation’s greatest athletes had the whole world at his fingertips; only this time, ironically, he dropped the ball.
Some of you might have heard your coaches say you can learn more from a loss than you can from a win. In the same way, sometimes we can learn more from bad examples than we do from good ones. The lesson I hope you’ll take from Antonio Brown’s situation is this: no amount of speed, strength or any other skill will ever be enough to cover up a lack of strong character. You could spend countless hours perfecting every little detail of your craft, but no one will want you to represent them if you can’t do so in a way that honors your employers, your coaches, your community or even yourself.
Imagine going to a funeral where the best thing a friend or family member can think to say is, “Well, he was pretty great at catching a football,” or, “You know, she did have a nice jump shot.” How do you want to be remembered? How do you want to represent those who invested in you and gave you opportunities to get where you want to go in life?
Don’t get me wrong, hard work and dedication are both very important. Anything worth having is worth working for and it makes me incredibly proud to see how hard our local athletes work to achieve their goals. What makes me even more proud, however, is to meet them again years later and find that they’ve become respected and responsible adults.
Focus on becoming that, and I assure you there is no limit to what you will be able to achieve.
Sincerely,
The guy behind the camera
