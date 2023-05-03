There were plenty of things to like about West Jones’ playoff debut on Tuesday, but few were more evident than the standout performance of Camden Clark, whose efforts both on the mound and at the plate spurred the Mustangs to a 6-2 victory in Game 1 of their series against Pearl River Central. 

Clark carried a lot of momentum into Tuesday’s showdown with the Blue Devils, having delivered yet another gem of a performance last week during a tune-up game against Class 6A Germantown. The junior struck out 10, allowing only one run on two hits, while also batting 2-for-4 in a 5-1 victory for the Mustangs (21-6, 8-0 Region 5-5A) in his final start of the regular season. 

