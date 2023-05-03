There were plenty of things to like about West Jones’ playoff debut on Tuesday, but few were more evident than the standout performance of Camden Clark, whose efforts both on the mound and at the plate spurred the Mustangs to a 6-2 victory in Game 1 of their series against Pearl River Central.
Clark carried a lot of momentum into Tuesday’s showdown with the Blue Devils, having delivered yet another gem of a performance last week during a tune-up game against Class 6A Germantown. The junior struck out 10, allowing only one run on two hits, while also batting 2-for-4 in a 5-1 victory for the Mustangs (21-6, 8-0 Region 5-5A) in his final start of the regular season.
Clark nearly mirrored that success in Tuesday’s postseason opener. From the mound, he struck out 10, with two runs allowed — one earned — on two hits. From the plate, he launched a 2-RBI home run in the bottom of the sixth that doused the flames of a late-game rally by the Blue Devils.
The Mustangs captured the lead in the bottom of the fourth, when fellow junior Bergin Bullock hit a bases-loaded single to drive in Caleb Flynn for the game’s first run. Jaxon Rayborn and Dash Piper scored in the same inning on sacrifice bunts by Dakota Smith and Shawn Keyes. In the fifth, Piper hit a sac fly that allowed Hudson Pierce to score, extending West Jones’ lead to 4-0.
The Blue Devils sliced into the deficit in the top of the sixth, scoring on a fielder’s choice and a passed ball to make it a two-run contest. The Mustangs remained aggressive at the plate, however, eager to seal the Game-1 victory on their home field.
Facing a 1-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Keyes reached base with a line-drive single. Clark then delivered the final blow, ripping his first home run of the season over the right-field wall to double West Jones’ lead with one swing.
Clark fanned the Blue Devils’ lead-off hitter in the top of the seventh before senior Kelton Hosey took the mound to close out the contest, securing the final two outs with a pop-out and a ground-out.
West Jones’ six hits, as well as its six runs, were registered by six different Mustangs in an all-around strong performance. Piper finished 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and Keyes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI as the Mustangs leaped ahead in the best-of-three series.
The Mustangs will travel to Carriere on Friday for Game 2, with the opportunity to seal their spot in Round 3 with a win. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. If necessary, a Game 3 will be scheduled for Saturday at West Jones, with the start time still to be determined.
