The “Pull for Leadership” sporting clay shoot fundraiser for Leadership Jones County will be Dec. 5 at Bar 3 Range on Mullican Road.
The new event hosted by the Jones County Community Development Foundation will raise funds for the Leadership Jones County program.
The cost for a team of four to enter is $500 and there are sponsorship opportunities available. The deadline for sponsorships is Nov. 8.
There will be start times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and breakfast and/or lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Sandy Holifield at 601-649-3031 or sandyh@edajones.com.
