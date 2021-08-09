Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions announced their first co-production, “Coach Prime,” featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, will premiere Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 on Barstool Sports.
“Coach Prime” is a three-hour, six-part documentary series that follows Sanders, the NFL superstar, in his first season as head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers football team. Episodes will stream across Barstool Sports digital, mobile and social platforms, and will be made available on-demand immediately thereafter.
Highlighting often-overlooked and underfunded HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), “Coach Prime” focuses on Sanders’ mission to level the playing field for Jackson State University while showcasing the rich diversity, tradition and culture only experienced at an HBCU. The series premieres one week before the Tigers open their fall season in the Orange Blossom Classic versus Florida A&M on September 5.
“I am incredibly proud to share the incredible story of Jackson State University, our football program and our student-athletes. This docuseries serves as a platform that will help us continue the important work we are doing to level the playing field, create opportunities and raise awareness for JSU and all HBCUs. I BELIEVE!” Sanders said.
“Coach Prime” will stream across Barstool Sports digital channels (app, website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter), per the following schedule. Each night, episodes will air “as-live” before being available “on-demand.”
