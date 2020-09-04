Three facts you should know about author John M. Barry, the former football coach whose masterful historical literary works include both “The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Greatest Plague in History” and “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How It Changed America”:
• Barry, who once coached football, remains a huge fan of the sport and admits to watching replays of games from yesteryear on the SEC Network.
• Because of his exhaustive research for his book about the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19, Barry has become a renowned expert on pandemic preparedness to the extent that both the (George W.) Bush and Obama administrations sought his advice. During the current pandemic, he has authored articles for scientific journals, as well as opinion pieces for the New York Times.. On any given day, you might catch him on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” or ABC’s “World News Tonight.”
• Despite his love for football and his knowledge of pandemics, Barry doesn’t have a hard-set stance on whether or not college football should be played during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a very difficult question,” Barry said. “I will say it would be a travesty for any university to play if students are not on campus. Why do universities exist? To provide entertainment for fans or for education? Any so-called school that does play without on-campus instruction should start paying their athletes.”
Many conferences have decided not to play this fall, including the Big Ten and the Pac-12. The Southeastern Conference delayed its season until Sept. 26 and will play conference games only. Conference USA will play a full schedule.
Said Barry, “I think you can play if you are doing everything right with testing, social distancing, masks and all the protocols – and if the rate of community transmission is low. I feel the same way about football as I do about living life. I think we should strive to be as normal as possible and to err on the side of caution.”
Southern Miss will adhere to all protocols, including allowing only 25 percent capacity (about 9,000 fans). While the community transmission rates in Hattiesburg and Forrest County are improving, there were still 102 new cases last week (down from more than 200 in late July).
During the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed at least 50 million worldwide, the effect on sports was similar to what we see today. Some conferences played, some didn’t. In Mississippi, Southern Miss did not play, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State played reduced schedules.
“One of the most powerful sports stories from the pandemic a century ago was in hockey,” Barry said. “Professional hockey actually canceled the Stanley Cup championship series when both teams had several players become ill.”
The series was tied 2-2-1 with just the deciding game remaining to be played. It never was. One player died. One coach never fully recovered from the disease and died a few years later.
The Spanish Flu, said Barry, left many of those afflicted with long-term health problems.
“There were complications, mostly neurological in nature, that did not show up for years,” Barry said. “There is so much we don’t know about this virus and its long-term health effects. We do know that many who are asymptomatic nevertheless have lung damage and heart problems. That’s why we should err on the side of caution.”
Barry lives in New Orleans, where he is currently Distinguished Scholar at Tulane’s Bywater Institute and a professor at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. In 1973, he was coaching wide receivers for one of the best teams in Tulane history. Benny Ellender was the head coach of that team, which defeated then-ranked No. 8 LSU, 14-0.
Ellender, awarded a 10-year contract after the season, turned down an offer to become the Ole Miss coach — “he always regretted that,” Barry said.
Barry quit coaching and began writing books. Now 73, he has a new one in the works. To no surprise, it will be about the current pandemic.
