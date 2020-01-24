By Logan Lowery
Daily Journal
Mississippi State and Ole Miss are among the top 25 teams ranked in the USA Today baseball coaches poll released on Thursday.
The Diamond Dogs begin the year at No. 6 by the coaches while the Rebels are ranked 23rd.
Nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are among the preseason top 25 including Vanderbilt (1), Georgia (4), Arkansas (5), Auburn (9), Florida (10), LSU (12) and Texas A&M (21).
The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for MSU this preseason. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper also has the Bulldogs sixth in its poll while Perfect Game has them and No. 8, Baseball America at No. 9 and D1Baseball.com at No. 10.
Ole Miss was also ranked 18th by Perfect Game and 25th by D1Baseball.com.
Coaches' poll
1. Vanderbilt
2. Louisville
3.Texas Tech
4. Georgia
5. Arkansas
6. Mississippi State
7. Miami
8. UCLA
9. Auburn
10. Florida
11. Michigan
12. LSU
13. Arizona State
14. Florida State
15. Stanford
16. North Carolina
17. Oklahoma State
18. North Carolina State
19. East Carolina
20. Duke
21. Texas A&M
22. Georgia Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Wake Forest
25. Oregon State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.