By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal 

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are among the top 25 teams ranked in the USA Today baseball coaches poll released on Thursday.

The Diamond Dogs begin the year at No. 6 by the coaches while the Rebels are ranked 23rd.

Nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are among the preseason top 25 including Vanderbilt (1), Georgia (4), Arkansas (5), Auburn (9), Florida (10), LSU (12) and Texas A&M (21).

The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for MSU this preseason. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper also has the Bulldogs sixth in its poll while Perfect Game has them and No. 8, Baseball America at No. 9 and D1Baseball.com at No. 10.

Ole Miss was also ranked 18th by Perfect Game and 25th by D1Baseball.com.

Coaches' poll

1. Vanderbilt 

2. Louisville 

3.Texas Tech 

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas 

6. Mississippi State

7. Miami

8. UCLA

9. Auburn

10. Florida

11. Michigan 

12. LSU

13. Arizona State

14. Florida State

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. East Carolina

20. Duke

21. Texas A&M

22. Georgia Tech 

23. Ole Miss

24. Wake Forest 

25. Oregon State

