College football on TV games of Sept. 13-14
Friday’s games
5 p.m. ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
8:15 p.m. ESPN — Washington State at Houston
Saturday
11 a.m. FS1 — NC State at West Virginia
11 a.m. ABC — Pitt at Penn State
11 a.m. Fox — Ohio State at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Georgia
11 a.m. SEC — Chattanooga at Tennessee
11 a.m. ESPN — Kansas State at Miss. State
11 a.m. CBSSN — Maryland at Temple
11 a.m. ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
1:30 p.m. NBC — New Mexico at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. CBS — Alabama at South Carolina
2:30 p.m. NFL — Army at Texas-San Antonio
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — East Carolina at Navy
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Memphis at South Alabama
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Tulsa
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Stanford at Central Florida
2:30 p.m. ABC — Southern Cal at BYU
3 p.m. FS1 — Iowa at Iowa State
3 p.m. SEC — Colorado State at Arkansas
3 p.m. Fox — Arizona State at Michigan State
6 p.m. ESPNU — Lamar at Texas A&M
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Kent State at Auburn
6 p.m. ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. SEC — Northwestern State at LSU
6:30 p.m. ABC — Clemson at Syracuse
7 p.m. FS1 — Northern Illinois at Nebraska
7 p.m. Fox — Oklahoma at UCLA
7 p.m. CBSSN — Texas at Rice
9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Portland State at Boise State
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Texas Tech at Arizona
