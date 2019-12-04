Friday
7 p.m. ABC — Oregon vs. Utah
Saturday
11 a.m. ABC — Baylor vs. Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan
11 a.m. ESPN — Louisiana at Appalachian State
12:30 p.m. CBSSN — UAB at Florida Atlantic
2:30 p.m. ABC — Cincinnati at Memphis
3 p.m. CBS — Georgia vs. LSU
3 p.m. ESPN — Hawaii at Boise State
6:30 p.m. ABC — Virginia vs. Clemson
7 p.m. Fox — Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
