10:30 a.m. CBS — Air Force vs. Army
11 a.m. ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern
11 a.m. FS1 — Iowa at Purdue
11 a.m. ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
11 a.m. SEC — Kentucky at Missouri
11 a.m. ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
11 a.m. Fox — Texas Tech at TCU
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska
11 a.m. CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Charlotte
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico at Utah St.
2:30 p.m. CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ABC — Penn State at Indiana
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Oregon at Colorado
3 p.m. SEC — Liberty at Arkansas
6 p.m. CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.
6 p.m. ESPN — Alabama at LSU
6 p.m. NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
6 p.m. FS1 — Texas at Kansas State
6:30 p.m. ABC — Florida St. at Miami
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m. SEC — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Cal at Southern Cal
9:30 p.m. FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
