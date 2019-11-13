Tonight (Thursday)
6 p.m. CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent State
7 p.m. ESPN — North Carolina at Pitt
Friday
6 p.m. CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Marshall
8:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
Saturday
11 a.m. ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
11 a.m. CBSSN — VMI at Army
11 a.m. ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
11 a.m. CBS — Florida at Missouri
11 a.m. ABC — Indiana at Penn State
11 a.m. FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
11 a.m. Fox — Michigan State at Michigan
11 a.m. ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
1:30 p.m. NBC — Navy at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. ABC — Wake Forest at Clemson
2:30 p.m. ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas State
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Texas at Iowa State
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston
2:30 p.m. CBS — Georgia at Auburn
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Central Michigan at Ball State
2:30 p.m. SEC — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
3 p.m. ESPNU — Wyoming at Utah State
3 p.m. Fox — Minnesota at Iowa
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Air Force at Colorado State
6 p.m. CBSSN — Cincinnati at South Florida
6 p.m. ESPN — LSU at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. ABC — Oklahoma at Baylor
6:30 p.m. SEC — South Carolina at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Appalachian St. at Georgia St.
6:30 p.m. FS1 — Arizona State at Oregon State
7 p.m. Fox — UCLA at Utah
9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — New Mexico at Boise State
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
10 p.m. FS1 — Southern Cal at California
