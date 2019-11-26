Thursday
6:30 p.m. ESPN — Ole Miss at Mississippi St.
Friday
11 a.m. ABC — Virginia at Virginia Tech
11 a.m. CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ball State
11 a.m. Fox — Texas Tech at Texas
11 a.m. ESPNU — Toledo at Central Michigan
1:30 p.m. CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
2:30 p.m. ABC — Cincinnati at Memphis
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State
3 p.m. Fox/FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
7 p.m. ESPN — South Florida at Central Florida
Saturday
11 a.m. FS1 — Northwestern at Illinois
11 a.m. SEC — Louisville at Kentucky
11 a.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina
11 a.m. ESPN — Clemson at South Carolina
11 a.m. CBSSN — FIU at Marshall
11 a.m. ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
11 a.m. Fox — Ohio State at Michigan
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Indiana at Purdue
2 p.m. CBSSN — UConn at Temple
2:30 p.m. ABC — Wisconsin at Minnesota
2:30 p.m. CBS — Alabama at Auburn
2:30 p.m. NFL — USM at Florida Atlantic
2:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2/ACC — Boston Coll. at Pitt
2:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2/ACC — Miami at Duke
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Maryland at Michigan State
3 p.m. SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
6 p.m. ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
6:30 p.m. SEC — Florida State at Florida
7 p.m. Fox — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. CBSSN — BYU at San Diego State
9 p.m. ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State
9:30 p.m. FS1 — California at UCLA
9:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Fresno State at San Jose St.
12:30 a.m. CBSSN — Army at Hawaii
Check TV listings on the following games
2:30 or 6 p.m. ESPNU/Big 12— Baylor at Kansas
3/6 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN2 — Tulane at SMU
3/6:30 p.m. Fox/ABC/PAC12 — Colorado at Utah
3/6:30 p.m. Fox/ABC — Notre Dame at Stanford
3/6:30 p.m. Fox/ABC — Oregon State at Oregon
2:30/6 p.m. ESPN/2/FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
3/6 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN2 — Navy at Houston
5/6:30 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN+ — Ga. State at Ga. So.
