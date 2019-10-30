Tonight (Thursday)

7 p.m. ESPN — West Virginia at Baylor

7 p.m. ESPNU — Ga. Southern at Appalachian St.

Friday

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Navy at UConn

Saturday

11 a.m. Fox — Nebraska at Purdue

11 a.m. ESPNU — Buffalo at Eastern Michigan

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Houston at Central Florida

11 a.m. ABC — Michigan at Maryland

11 a.m. ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest

11 a.m. CBSSN — NIU at Central Michigan

11 a.m. SEC — Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m. NBC — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. ESPN — TCU at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m. ABC — Miami at Florida State

2:30 p.m. NFL — UTEP at North Texas

2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Arkansas State at La.-Monroe

2:30 p.m. FS1 — Kansas State at Kansas

2:30 p.m. CBS — Georgia vs. Florida

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Army at Air Force

3 p.m. SEC — Mississippi State at Arkansas

3 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane

3 p.m. Fox — Utah at Washington

6 p.m. ESPN — Ole Miss at Auburn

6 p.m. FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

6 p.m. CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina

6 p.m. ESPNU — UAB at Tennessee

6:30 p.m. SEC — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

6:30 p.m. ABC — SMU at Memphis

7 p.m. Fox — Oregon at Southern Cal

9 p.m. ESPN2 — BYU at Utah State

9:30 p.m. ESPNU — New Mexico at Nevada

