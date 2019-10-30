Tonight (Thursday)
7 p.m. ESPN — West Virginia at Baylor
7 p.m. ESPNU — Ga. Southern at Appalachian St.
Friday
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Navy at UConn
Saturday
11 a.m. Fox — Nebraska at Purdue
11 a.m. ESPNU — Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Houston at Central Florida
11 a.m. ABC — Michigan at Maryland
11 a.m. ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest
11 a.m. CBSSN — NIU at Central Michigan
11 a.m. SEC — Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M
1:30 p.m. NBC — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. ESPN — TCU at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m. ABC — Miami at Florida State
2:30 p.m. NFL — UTEP at North Texas
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Arkansas State at La.-Monroe
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Kansas State at Kansas
2:30 p.m. CBS — Georgia vs. Florida
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Army at Air Force
3 p.m. SEC — Mississippi State at Arkansas
3 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane
3 p.m. Fox — Utah at Washington
6 p.m. ESPN — Ole Miss at Auburn
6 p.m. FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana
6 p.m. CBSSN — Cincinnati at East Carolina
6 p.m. ESPNU — UAB at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. SEC — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
6:30 p.m. ABC — SMU at Memphis
7 p.m. Fox — Oregon at Southern Cal
9 p.m. ESPN2 — BYU at Utah State
9:30 p.m. ESPNU — New Mexico at Nevada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.