6 p.m. FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
9 p.m. FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.
11 a.m. SEC — Arkansas at Mississippi State
11 a.m. ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Missouri at Georgia
11 a.m. FS1 — TCU at Kansas
11 a.m. ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas
11 a.m. Fox — Michigan at Indiana
11 a.m. CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
2:30 p.m. Fox — Utah at UCLA
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at Georgia
3 p.m. ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
3 p.m. ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m. SEC — Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
6 p.m. NFL — James Madison at Arkansas St.
6 p.m. CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
6 p.m. FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
6:30 p.m. SEC — South Carolina at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
6:30 p.m. Fox — Washington St. at USC
6:30 p.m. NBC — BYU vs. Notre Dame
7 p.m. CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
8:45 p.m. FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
10 p.m. ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
