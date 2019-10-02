College football on TV

Tonight (Thursday)

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Ga. Southern at So. Alabama

7 p.m. ESPN — Temple at East Carolina

Friday

7 p.m. ESPN — Central Florida at Cincinnati

9 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico at San Jose State

Saturday

11 a.m. ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa State

11 a.m. Fox — Iowa at Michigan

11 a.m. ESPNU — Kent State at Wisconsin

11 a.m. ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas

11 a.m. FS1 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

11 a.m. ESPN — Purdue at Penn State

11 a.m. CBSSN — Tulane at Army

11 a.m. SEC — Utah State at LSU

2:30 p.m. ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami

2:30 p.m. ABC — Texas at West Virginia

2:30 p.m. NBC — Bowling Green at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas State

2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at Florida

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Air Force at Navy

3 p.m. SEC — Troy at Missouri

3 p.m. Fox — Northwestern at Nebraska

6 p.m. ESPN — Georgia at Tennessee

6:30 p.m. ABC — Michigan State at Ohio State

6:30 p.m. SEC — Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU

7 p.m. Fox — Cal at Oregon

9 p.m. ESPN2 — San Diego State at Colorado State

9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV

9:30 p.m. ESPN — Washington at Stanford

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.