College football on TV
Tonight (Thursday)
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Ga. Southern at So. Alabama
7 p.m. ESPN — Temple at East Carolina
Friday
7 p.m. ESPN — Central Florida at Cincinnati
9 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico at San Jose State
Saturday
11 a.m. ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa State
11 a.m. Fox — Iowa at Michigan
11 a.m. ESPNU — Kent State at Wisconsin
11 a.m. ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas
11 a.m. FS1 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
11 a.m. ESPN — Purdue at Penn State
11 a.m. CBSSN — Tulane at Army
11 a.m. SEC — Utah State at LSU
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami
2:30 p.m. ABC — Texas at West Virginia
2:30 p.m. NBC — Bowling Green at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas State
2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at Florida
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Air Force at Navy
3 p.m. SEC — Troy at Missouri
3 p.m. Fox — Northwestern at Nebraska
6 p.m. ESPN — Georgia at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. ABC — Michigan State at Ohio State
6:30 p.m. SEC — Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU
7 p.m. Fox — Cal at Oregon
9 p.m. ESPN2 — San Diego State at Colorado State
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Boise State at UNLV
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Washington at Stanford
