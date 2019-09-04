Friday’s games
7 p.m. CBSSN — Wake Forest at Rice
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Marshall at Boise State
Saturday’s games
11 a.m. FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
11 a.m. ESPN2 — West Virginia at Missouri
11 a.m. CBSSN — UAB at Akron
11 a.m. ESPN — Syracuse at Maryland
11 a.m. Fox — Army at Michigan
11 a.m. FSN — Bowling Green at Kansas St.
11 a.m. SEC — Charleston So. at South Carolina
11 a.m. ABC — Cincinnati at Ohio State
11 a.m. ESPNU — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Illinois at UConn
2:30 p.m. Fox — Nebraska at Colorado
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Southern Miss at Miss. State
2:30 p.m. ABC — Texas A&M at Clemson
3 p.m. ESPN2 — Murray State at Georgia
3 p.m. FSN — UT-San Antonio at Kansas
3 p.m. SEC — New Mexico State at Alabama
6 p.m. CBSSN — UCF at Florida Atlantic
6 p.m. ESPN — BYU at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulane at Auburn
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — UT-Martin at Florida
6:30 p.m. SEC — Arkansas at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. Fox — Buffalo at Penn State
6:30 p.m. ABC — LSU at Texas
7 p.m. FSN — UTEP at Texas Tech
9:30 p.m. FS1 — California at Washington
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Minnesota at Fresno State
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Stanford at Southern Cal
