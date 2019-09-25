Tonight (Thursday), Sept. 26
7 p.m. ESPN — Navy at Memphis
Friday, Sept. 27
6 p.m. ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. FS1 — Penn State at Maryland
7 p.m. CBSSN — San Jose State at Air Force
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Arizona State at Cal
Saturday, Sept. 28
11 a.m. SEC — Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt
11 a.m. ESPNU — Buffalo at Miami (Ohio)
11 a.m. CBSSN — Central Michigan at WMU
11 a.m. FS1 — Kansas at TCU
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Middle Tennessee at Iowa
11 a.m. ABC — Northwestern at Wisconsin
11 a.m. ESPN — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
11 a.m. Fox — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m. CBS — Ole Miss at Alabama
2:30 p.m. NBC — Virginia at Notre Dams
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Iowa State at Baylor
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Minnesota at Purdue
2:30 p.m. Fox — Southern Cal at Washington
2:30 p.m. NFL — Florida Atlantis at Charlotte
2:30 p.m. ABC — Clemson at North Carolina
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Temple
3 p.m. ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
3 p.m. SEC — Towson at Florida
6 p.m. ESPN — Mississippi State at Auburn
6 p.m. ESPN2 — UConn at Central Florida
6:30 p.m. ABC — Ohio State at Nebraska
6:30 p.m. CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State
6:30 p.m. SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina
7 p.m. ESPNU — UNLV at Wyoming
9 p.m. FS1 — Washington State at Utah
9:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Hawaii at Nevada
9:30 p.m. ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
