Tonight (Thursday) (Week of Sept. 19-21)

7 p.m. ESPN — Houston at Tulane

Friday

7 p.m. CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech

8 p.m. FS1 — Utah at Southern Cal

8 p.m. ESPN2 — Air Force at Boise State

Saturday

11 a.m. Fox — Michigan at Wisconsin

11 a.m. ABC — Michigan State at Northwestern

11 a.m. FS1 — La.-Monroe at Iowa State

11 a.m. ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Southern Miss at Alabama

11 a.m. ESPNU — Cal at Ole Miss

11 a.m. SEC — LSU at Vanderbilt

11 a.m. CBSSN — Morgan State at Army

2:30 p.m. ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Temple at Buffalo

2:30 p.m. NFL — South Alabama at UAB

2:30 p.m. ABC — UCF at Pitt

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Washington at BYU

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Wyoming at Tulsa

2:30 p.m. FS1 — SMU at TCU

2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M

3 p.m. SEC — Kentucky at Mississippi State

6 p.m. ESPNU — Ball State at NC State

6 p.m. ESPN — Oregon at Stanford

6 p.m. CBSSN — Baylor at Rice

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Old Dominion at Virginia

6:30 p.m. SEC — San Jose St. at Arkansas

6:30 p.m. ABC — Oklahoma State at Texas

7 p.m. CBS — Notre Dame at Georgia

9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Toledo at Colorado State

9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State

9:30 p.m. ESPN — UCLA at Washington State

