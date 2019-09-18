Tonight (Thursday) (Week of Sept. 19-21)
7 p.m. ESPN — Houston at Tulane
Friday
7 p.m. CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech
8 p.m. FS1 — Utah at Southern Cal
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Air Force at Boise State
Saturday
11 a.m. Fox — Michigan at Wisconsin
11 a.m. ABC — Michigan State at Northwestern
11 a.m. FS1 — La.-Monroe at Iowa State
11 a.m. ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Southern Miss at Alabama
11 a.m. ESPNU — Cal at Ole Miss
11 a.m. SEC — LSU at Vanderbilt
11 a.m. CBSSN — Morgan State at Army
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Temple at Buffalo
2:30 p.m. NFL — South Alabama at UAB
2:30 p.m. ABC — UCF at Pitt
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Washington at BYU
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Wyoming at Tulsa
2:30 p.m. FS1 — SMU at TCU
2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M
3 p.m. SEC — Kentucky at Mississippi State
6 p.m. ESPNU — Ball State at NC State
6 p.m. ESPN — Oregon at Stanford
6 p.m. CBSSN — Baylor at Rice
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Old Dominion at Virginia
6:30 p.m. SEC — San Jose St. at Arkansas
6:30 p.m. ABC — Oklahoma State at Texas
7 p.m. CBS — Notre Dame at Georgia
9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Toledo at Colorado State
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State
9:30 p.m. ESPN — UCLA at Washington State
