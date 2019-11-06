Tonight (Thursday)
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m. ESPN — Temple at South Florida
Friday
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Central Florida at Tulsa
9:30 p.m. FS1 — Washington vs. Oregon State
Saturday
11 a.m. ESPN — Vanderbilt at Florida
11 a.m. ABC — Penn State at Minnesota
11 a.m. SEC — Western Kentucky at Arkansas
11 a.m. CBSSN — UMass at Army
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
11 a.m. Fox — Maryland at Ohio State
11 a.m. ESPNU — East Carolina at SMU
11 a.m. FS1 — Baylor at TCU
2:30 p.m. ABC — USC at Arizona State
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Louisville at Miami
2:30 p.m. NFL — UAB at Southern Miss
2:30 p.m. CBS — LSU at Alabama
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — UConn at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m. ESPN — Kansas State at Texas
3 p.m. Fox — Iowa at Wisconsin
3 p.m. SEC — New Mexico State at Ole Miss
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at South Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN — Missouri at Georgia
6 p.m. CBSSN — Utah State at Fresno State
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Liberty at BYU
6:30 p.m. SEC — Tennessee at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. ABC — Clemson at NC State
7 p.m. Fox — Iowa State at Oklahoma
9:15 p.m. ESPN — Wyoming at Boise State
9:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Nevada at San Diego State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.