Tonight (Thursday)

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

7 p.m. ESPN — Temple at South Florida

Friday

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Central Florida at Tulsa

9:30 p.m. FS1 — Washington vs. Oregon State

Saturday

11 a.m. ESPN — Vanderbilt at Florida

11 a.m. ABC — Penn State at Minnesota

11 a.m. SEC — Western Kentucky at Arkansas

11 a.m. CBSSN — UMass at Army

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

11 a.m. Fox — Maryland at Ohio State

11 a.m. ESPNU — East Carolina at SMU

11 a.m. FS1 — Baylor at TCU

2:30 p.m. ABC — USC at Arizona State

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Louisville at Miami

2:30 p.m. NFL — UAB at Southern Miss

2:30 p.m. CBS — LSU at Alabama

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — UConn at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m. ESPN — Kansas State at Texas

3 p.m. Fox — Iowa at Wisconsin

3 p.m. SEC — New Mexico State at Ole Miss

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at South Carolina

6 p.m. ESPN — Missouri at Georgia

6 p.m. CBSSN — Utah State at Fresno State

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Liberty at BYU

6:30 p.m. SEC — Tennessee at Kentucky

6:30 p.m. ABC — Clemson at NC State

7 p.m. Fox — Iowa State at Oklahoma

9:15 p.m. ESPN — Wyoming at Boise State

9:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Nevada at San Diego State

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.