Tonight (Thursday)
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Louisiana at Arkansas State
8 p.m. ESPN — UCLA at Stanford
Friday
5:30 p.m. CBSSN — Marshall at Florida Atlantic
6 p.m. ESPN — Pitt at Syracuse
7:30 p.m. FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern
9 p.m. CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno State
Saturday
11 a.m. Fox — West Virginia at Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPNU — Houston at UConn
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Purdue at Iowa
11 a.m. CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio
11 a.m. FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Tech
11 a.m. ESPN — Florida at South Carolina
11 a.m. ABC — Clemson at Louisville
11 a.m. SEC — Auburn at Arkansas
1:30 p.m. FSN — TCU at Kansas State
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Temple at SMU
2:30 p.m. ABC — Oregon at Washington
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — USF at Navy
2:30 p.m. CBS — LSU at Mississippi State
3 p.m. SEC — Missouri at Vanderbilt
3 p.m. Fox — Baylor at Oklahoma State
5 p.m. ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulane at Memphis
6 p.m. ESPNU — Colorado at Washington State
6 p.m. CBSSN — East Carolina at UCF
6:30 p.m. ABC — Michigan at Penn State
6:30 p.m. SEC — Texas A&M at Ole Miss
8 p.m. ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
9:15 p.m. ESPNU — Nevada at Utah State
9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Boise State at BYU
10 p.m. CBSSN — Air Force at Hawaii
