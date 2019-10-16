Tonight (Thursday)

6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Louisiana at Arkansas State

8 p.m. ESPN — UCLA at Stanford

Friday 

5:30 p.m. CBSSN — Marshall at Florida Atlantic

6 p.m. ESPN — Pitt at Syracuse

7:30 p.m. FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

9 p.m. CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno State

Saturday

11 a.m. Fox — West Virginia at Oklahoma

11 a.m.  ESPNU — Houston at UConn

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Purdue at Iowa

11 a.m. CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio

11 a.m. FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Tech

11 a.m. ESPN — Florida at South Carolina

11 a.m. ABC — Clemson at Louisville

11 a.m. SEC — Auburn at Arkansas

1:30 p.m. FSN — TCU at Kansas State

2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Tulsa at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Temple at SMU

2:30 p.m. ABC — Oregon at Washington

2:30 p.m. CBSSN — USF at Navy

2:30 p.m. CBS — LSU at Mississippi State

3 p.m. SEC — Missouri at Vanderbilt

3 p.m. Fox — Baylor at Oklahoma State

5 p.m. ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Tulane at Memphis

6 p.m. ESPNU — Colorado at Washington State

6 p.m. CBSSN — East Carolina at UCF

6:30 p.m. ABC — Michigan at Penn State

6:30 p.m. SEC — Texas A&M at Ole Miss

8 p.m. ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

9:15 p.m. ESPNU — Nevada at Utah State

9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Boise State at BYU

10 p.m. CBSSN — Air Force at Hawaii

