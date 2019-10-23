Tonight (Thursday)
6:30 p.m. ESPN — SMU at Houston
Friday
8 p.m. ESPN2 — USC at Colorado
Saturday
11 a.m. CBSSN — San Jose State at Army
11 a.m. SEC — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
11 a.m. ESPNU — Appalachian St. at South Alabama
11 a.m. Fox — Wisconsin at Ohio State
11 a.m. ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas State
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Iowa at Northwestern
11 a.m. ESPN — Miami at Pitt
2:30 p.m. CBS — Auburn at LSU
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Tulane at Navy
2:30 p.m. Fox — Texas at TCU
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Syracuse at Florida State
2:30 p.m. ABC — Penn State at Michigan State
2:30 p.m. FS1 — Oklahoma State at Iowa State
2:30 p.m. NFL — FIU at Middle Tennessee
2:45 p.m. ESPNU — USF at East Carolina
3 p.m. SEC — South Carolina at Tennessee
6 p.m. ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama
6 p.m. CBSSN — Memphis at Tulsa
6 p.m. FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Central Florida at Temple
6:30 p.m. ESPNU — Colorado State at Fresno State
6:30 p.m. SEC — Missouri at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. ABC — Notre Dame at Michigan
9 p.m. FS1 — California at Utah
9:15 p.m. ESPN2 — Utah State at Air Force
9:30 p.m. CBSSN — San Diego State at UNLV
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Washington State at Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.