What I witnessed Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium in Ellisville was special.
Jones College, for the most part, thoroughly suffocated East Mississippi, year-in and year-out the best JUCO football program in America, 42-28. What I saw was an athletic, nasty Jones defense and an efficient and balanced offense. Make no mistake about it – this Jones team can win a national championship, and now, everyone else knows it.
However, one thing that was not special about the Thursday night's game was the fan turnout for a Top 10 NJCAA matchup. As I walked onto the sideline and looked up at the home crowd, I have to say I was disappointed. The best team in JUCO football is in our backyard in Ellisville, and I saw a stadium maybe at half capacity. That is just unacceptable in my mind.
Look, I get it. JUCO football on Thursday is a tough swing for a lot of people, but if there was ever a time to support the Bobcats, that time is now. Unfortunately, this has always been an issue, dating back to at least my time at Jones from 2012-14.
The issue of getting people to support a winning football team is rarely a problem, and as good as these Bobcats are, I think they would play even harder in front of a raucous maroon-and-gold crowd. If you need a few reasons to get out and support Jones football, here are a few:
1. This team is loaded: If talent is what you like to see, get out to Ellisville this year. From top to bottom, this team is full of exciting playmakers. It all starts with running back Robert Henry, who has rushed for more than 400 yards and seven touchdowns through two games. Former West Jones quarterback Alan Follis leads the team on offense, and Mississippi’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year – Greenville Christian’s D.J. Smith – spells him as a change of pace at the position.
Future Division I guys like Qua Sanders, Ashton Nickelberry and Kendall Coleman fill out the receiving corps.
The defense, led by Lardarius Webb Jr. and a filthy secondary, is the best in the nation and you can’t convince me otherwise after Thursday night.
2. A rising tide lifts all boats: If you’re from Ellisville, you should be pulling for the Bobcats to win and showing up to see them do so. What's good for one in a community is usually good for all when it comes to sports. If more people get out to the game, that is a bigger gate for the school, surrounding businesses get more customers before and after the game. Success breeds success and winning is never a bad thing.
3. Ellisville needs a winner: I grew up in Waynesboro, a small city similar to Ellisville in a lot of ways. Not much has changed in either place for the past few decades, but the most exciting time in Waynesboro growing up for me was when Wayne County football was on top. The community rallied behind the team and packed out the stadium every week. Even though football in Waynesboro is a Friday night affair, it always made a difference the other six days, too.
I have no reason to go to all of Jones’ home games. Shawn Wansley does an excellent job as the school’s sports information director, so physically attending is optional for me. I choose to do it, because I take great pride in having gone to Jones. I want to see the team win and do well.
If you haven’t been to a Jones game in a while, I am challenging you to at least make one game this season. I promise you the 2022 Bobcats are worth the price of admission and then some.
