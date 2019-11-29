The nominees for the 2019 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced. Each of the four-year colleges in Mississippi that play football are asked to select their top player as a candidate for the Most Outstanding Player of the Year.
Jack Abraham, Southern Miss – Abraham has led the Golden Eagles to a 7-4 record. In 11 games, the Oxford native has passed for 3,147 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averages 286 passing yards per game. He's completed 233 of 343 passes and also has run for 102 yards and 4 TDs.
Junior Faulk, Delta State – The Jayess native and former Southwest Community College star holds the record for most interceptions in a season with nine. Three times this season, he recorded two interceptions in a game. Faulk recorded 37 tackles, recovered a fumble and forced one fumble for Todd Cooley’s squad that ended with a 6-4 record.
Keonte Hampton, Jackson State – The West Point native was an All-SWAC preseason selection. On the year, he's made 106 tackles, including 69 solo takedowns. He recorded 13 tackles for a loss and had 4.5 sacks.
Felix Harper, Alcorn State – Junior quarterback has been the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week three times. Harper has thrown for 2,387 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has run for 154 yards and four TDs.
Detric Hawthorn, Mississippi College – Senior from Collins and Jones College has run for 586 yards and nine touchdowns for the Choctaws. He completed 31 of 83 passes for 635 yards and four TDs. The versatile Hawthorn also was a star on defense, making 59 tackles, 45 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, picking off two passes and forcing two fumbles. The Choctaws ended the season 5-5.
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State – Star running back leads the SEC in total rushing yards and yards per game. He has had seven games with more than 100 yards. On the season, he has picked up 1,215 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He was the SEC Player of the Week for his efforts vs Arkansas, when he ran for 234 yards and three TDs.
Hunter McEachern, Belhaven – Quarterback has run for 267 yards and passed for 1,755 yards and nine touchdowns. McEachern averaged 195 yards passing per game. He was the school's C Spire Player of the Week against Sul Ross State, when he was 9-of-16 passing for 118 yards and he ran for 74 yards on 10 carries.
John Rhys Plumlee, Ole Miss – Freshman quarterback played in eight games, and started the last seven. He has run for 11 touchdowns and thrown for 4 more. He has completed 51 percent of his passes and averaged 123.6 yards per game on the ground.
Tracy Thompkins, Miss. Valley State – Defensive back collected 107 tackles on the season for the 2-9 Delta Devils. He made 68 solo tackles and had 12.5 tackles for a loss. He had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles. His three forced fumbles lead the SWAC. He was in double-digits in tackles six times. He was the co-SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 15 tackles versus Lamar.
Liam Vincifora, Millsaps – Millsaps defensive end Liam Vincifora has made 59 tackles, with 21 tackles for a loss. He forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble. Fans will have an opportunity to vote for their favorites among this group during the C Spire Fan Vote, which will be held starting at 5:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 and run through Sunday, Dec. 1 at noon. The Fan Vote will count for 10 percent of the final total and will be combined with a vote of state-wide media for the final selection.
